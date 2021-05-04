Thomasin McKenzie Vaults Into Olivia Wilde’s Upcoming Kerri Strug Biopic Perfect

Photo: Jemal Countess/Getty Images

She might have been born four years after the events of the film even happened, but Leave No Trace star Thomasin McKenzie will reportedly be going for the gold in Olivia Wilde’s upcoming movie about Kerri Strug. According to Variety, the JoJo Rabbit actress will play the Olympic gold medalist in the upcoming biopic Perfect, which will provide “an intimate and unflinching portrait of grit and determination,” depicting the highs, lows, and ankle injuries of the 1996 Atlanta Games, based on a screenplay by Ronnie Sandahl.

If you, too, had not been born into this world as of the mid-90s, Strug was a member of the “Magnificent Seven” alongside Dominique Dawes, Dominique Moceanu, Shannon Miller, Jaycie Phelps, Amy Chow, and Amanda Borden. Together, the athletes became the first American women’s gymnastic team to win an all-around team gold on the back of Strug’s nail-biting vault, which was, of course, following by a second vault, despite her sustaining an ankle injury. We hope the movie also includes Strug’s victory lap on Saturday Night Live, during which Chris Kattan portrayed her fictional brother “Kippi Strug,” but that does feel like a harder booking.