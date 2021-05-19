What’s Going On With Travis Barker, Shanna Moakler, and the Kardashians?

Photo-Illustration: Vulture; Photos by Getty Images

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian have had as normal of a relationship as you’d expect from those two so far, between the finger-sucking and the tattoos. And Barker’s ex-wife Shanna Moakler, in case you were wondering, hasn’t been too happy about that. After a series of shady comments to the press and mocking photos on Instagram, the former Miss USA told People last week that she thought Barker and Kardashian’s PDA was “weird.” “I’m very much over my ex. It’s been a long time,” added Moakler, who was married to Barker from 2004–08 and starred alongside the blink-182 rocker in MTV’s Meet the Barkers. (They split in 2006 before later finalizing their divorce.) Even so, the drama between her and Barker has only grown in the days since. Below is a journey through the social-media comments and tabloid exclusives, featuring drama over everything from tattoos to multiple cheating allegations, along with appearances by Barker children Alabama and Landon, Kourtney’s younger sister Kim Kardashian, former Danity Kane member Aubrey O’Day, and even Perez Hilton.

The drama really picked up on May 15, when Alabama, Moakler’s 15-year-old daughter with Travis, posted text messages allegedly from her mother to her Instagram Stories. In the messages, Moakler appears to claim she “divorced Travis because I caught him having an affair with Kim,” along with that he was “emotionally abusive” and “controls” his daughter’s social media. “My mom has never completely been in my life,” Alabama wrote with the screengrab. (In a poetic twist, Moakler posted video to Instagram earlier that day of her getting a tattoo of Barker’s name removed. Moakler criticized Barker in a comment for allegedly getting a skull tattooed over her initials with Kourtney. “Once again weird!” she wrote.)

EXPOSED: Travis Barker’s daughter Alabama exposes her mom with DM where her mom accuses Travis of being emotionally abusive and cheating on her with Kim Kardashian before moving to Kourtney.



“My mom has never been completely in my life ... stop painting her out to be” amazing. pic.twitter.com/NWmUyCR1pk — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) May 16, 2021

Now, Barker has had a long friendship with Kim — back in 2015, he told Us Weekly the star once came to him for advice on whether to start Keeping Up With the Kardashians. And while he told Us that he “couldn’t keep my eyes off Kim!” while she was assistant to his then-fling Paris Hilton, he insisted they’ve stayed “just friends.” A Kim K. source later confirmed to “Page Six” on May 17, days after the messages leaked, that the star and Barker “have never had a romantic relationship.” A separate source added of Moakler, “It’s a shame that she continues to spread lies because she is clearly bitter her ex is happy and has moved on.”

In fact, Moakler is currently dating fellow model Matthew Rondeau. And in that May 15 Instagram Story, Alabama claimed, “Matthew is nothing but awful to her not only that but he cheats on her.” Rondeau disputed the claim on May 17, telling Life & Style magazine “our love is real” in an exclusive statement. “We had our ups and downs in the past but never have we cheated on one another,” Rondeau said. (Entertainment Tonight previously reported the two had broken up in early April.)

Amid all this, Perez Hilton dug up an Instagram Story on May 18 posted by Aubrey O’Day last July, reminiscing on past Fourth of July celebrations. “I was ‘BFFs’ with Kim Kardashian during a Fourth. She was hooking up with Travis Barker and we were at his house … he was really dope,” O’Day wrote, according to screenshots. “Shanna his ex (who I love) supposedly was threatening to slash her tires (sorry girl but that was funny s**t, I would have too) so they asked her to park her car somewhere else.” Notably, she didn’t include what year this happened, but referred to Moakler as Barker’s “ex” — and, of course, posted the story months before Barker and Kourtney Kardashian would begin dating.

Hours after O’Day’s story resurfaced, Moakler confirmed her allegations to Us Weekly on May 18. “I divorced my ex because I saw them — I caught them having an affair,” she said, referring to Barker and Kim Kardashian. She claimed the affair happened before Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ 2007 premiere. “Someone sent me all their [text] conversations and I’m also close friends with people who were there, while things were happening,” Moakler added, claiming Barker is “100 percent” lying about his relationship with Kim. “He is dating her sister now, so I think that would be really weird,” she continued.

In a separate May 18 exclusive statement to People, Moakler also countered Alabama’s statement on her parenting. “The claims of being absent from my children’s lives are false and incredibly hurtful,” she said. Moakler also shares 17-year-old Landon Barker with Travis, and has one daughter from a previous relationship with boxer Oscar De La Hoya, 22-year-old Atiana. Landon has also criticized Moakler’s parenting on TikTok. “I refuse to involve them in a vindictive parenting competition where feelings are bound to get hurt,” Moakler continued. However, she added, “I know one day my children will see through the fame and money machine they have been thrust into and realize their mother loves and will always be there for them.”

Later on May 18, in an exclusive statement to In Touch Weekly magazine, Moakler further mused about Barker’s relationship with Kourtney Kardashian. “I don’t have any feelings towards either one of them,” she said. “I’m not jealous of them. I don’t think about them. I don’t care about them.” She went on to add, “If they want to run off into the sunset, like by all means, but you know, don’t alienate my children in the process.”

Moakler elaborated about her children in her most recent exclusive statement, to Life & Style on May 19, where she dished on their “animosity” toward Rondeau. “They’d been really not nice to him, as well, and he hasn’t done anything except be really supportive to me,” she said. “I don’t really understand why Kourtney is queen,” Moakler added, claiming Alabama and Landon are “getting Prada” from the Kardashian. She went on to further address claims made by Alabama, who wrote in a May 18 TikTok caption that she “cut off family too. They do you the dirtiest.” “They’re being influenced by numerous people, who are very calculating, very manipulative, and there’s nothing I can do except just be there for them [and] love them,” Moakler said of her children, while noting that her daughter “has a much bigger fan base than I do.”

While Moakler has yet to stop publicly commenting on the situation, Barker, Kourtney, and Kim all have yet to comment. And if you’re wondering about Kourtney’s ex, Scott Disick? A source told People in April that he’s “struggling” too.