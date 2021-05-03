Tuca & Bertie Begins Its New Life on Adult Swim in June

Photo: adult swim/YouTube

After a two-year journey that included the end of season one on Netflix, an unjust cancellation, and a chance at a second life thanks to Adult Swim, Lisa Hanawalt’s delightful animated series starring (the voices of) Tiffany Haddish and Ali Wong, Tuca & Bertie, is locked and loaded to return very soon. Adult Swim announced today that the show is slated to premiere its new season starting Sunday, June 13 at 11:30 p.m. Here’s the logline for the next batch of episodes:

Tuca (Tiffany Haddish) and Bertie (Ali Wong) are best friends, and they’re both full of ghosts! Bertie is busy excavating her inner ghouls with the help of a therapist, while Tuca prefers to stuff hers behind the toilet. She’ll deal with them later, right now she’s just too busy trying not to be single anymore! Meanwhile, Speckle (Steven Yeun) is building a new house but soon finds he’s driven to the brink of insanity … good thing he’s just a cartoon.

Geese are demonized! Seagulls are romanticized! These episodes are full relatable moments and hilarity. Just be warned, you’ll never look at plants the same way again!

A trailer hasn’t been released yet, but in case you missed it, Adult Swim dropped a sneak peek in mid-March, and it’s got everything … and by “everything,” we mean therapy, pottery fail videos, and a sex bus.