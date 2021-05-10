Soon Tom Hardy’s Venom growl will return to theaters, and then, finally, nature can begin to heal. Sony has put out the trailer for Venom: Let There Be Carnage, the sequel to 2018’s very funny superhero movie–slash–human-parasite romantic comedy, and just as one may have hoped, things seem goofier than ever. The trailer has Hardy’s Eddie Brock, a rough-and-tumble reporter turned host for superpower-granting black space goo, adjusting to life with Venom in San Francisco, which will soon be thrown off by some sort of evil stratagem enacted by Woody Harrelson, an imprisoned killer named Cletus Kasady, who’s the host of his own parasite, Carnage. Meanwhile, Naomie Harris also seems possessed by something bad, while Oscar nominee and Emmy winner Michelle Williams gives a quizzical expression while sitting next to a large glass of white wine. Ah, that’s cinema! CGI king Andy Serkis directed Venom: Let There Be Carnage, which will let itself into theaters on September 24.

