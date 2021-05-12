Adult Swim Is Making Venture Bros. and Aqua Teen Hunger Force Movies

Photo: Adult Swim

Operation #SaveTheVentureBros is a success. Today, Adult Swim announced in a press release that it is greenlighting three movies based on three of its original animated series: Venture Bros., Aqua Teen Hunger Force, and Metalocalypse. The three movies will be available to purchase on BluRay/DVD and VOD for 90 days before streaming on HBO Max and airing on Adult Swim. All three series premiered in the early 2000s and have enjoyed enduring popularity, with many fans expressing their dismay in a social-media campaign when Adult Swim canceled Venture Bros. after seven seasons in 2020.

No exact release dates were announced, but Adult Swim provided some plot descriptions for two of the upcoming feature length films. The Venture Bros. movie will follow Doc’s new invention, “as Hank searches for himself, Dean searches for Hank, The Monarch searches for answers, and a mysterious woman from their pasts threatens to bring their entire world crashing down on them.” Meanwhile, the Metalocalypse plot description is so florid and dense we’re just gonna go ahead and post it in full:

The power-hungry TRIBUNAL unveils their secret and deadly “Falconback Project” as the world grows in embattled chaos and the menacing Doomstar breaches the Earth’s atmosphere while the mysterious and twisted dissent of a band member threatens the future of Dethklok. Picking up directly after the heroic rescue of Toki Wartooth: Can Dethklok choose between their egos and the greater good of the world to embark on a gauntlet of dangers that will try their very souls and finally write the song that will be their salvation?

Fun!