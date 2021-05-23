Anya Taylor-Joy Reveals Her Chess Secrets in SNL Monologue

Anya Taylor-Joy made her Saturday Night Live debut on last night’s season finale, reminding us at the top of her monologue that “this show is even more special because it’s the first time this year we have a completely full audience, fully vaccinated.” She went on to give viewers a primer on her background (“I was born in Miami, raised between Argentina and London, and my first language is Spanish, so legally, my ethnicity is Fashion Week”) and, of course, referenced her role as the enigmatic Beth Harmon on Netflix’s Queen’s Gambit. Taylor-Joy then showed us the secret to being a chess prodigy: simply clasp your hands and raise an eyebrow. The monologue wrapped up with a truly impressive feat of animation involving a cue-card-chess-set and SNL cast members’ face superimposed onto chess pieces, which must be seen to be believed.

