We’re happy to see Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas return to nature once again for “Your Power,” but we’re going to need to see evidence that a certified professional was on-set maintaining a strict Gigantic Snake Watch during the shoot. We don’t want a repeat of the song’s music video, now do we? Between the desert setting and the raised platform, though, we’re thinking they’re good to go as they perform Eilish’s new single off her upcoming album Happier Than Ever, set to drop July 30, on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Monday. Hopefully the past year has set the stage for artists to continue remote performances, even when late-night shows finally return to their respective theaters. There’s something so evocative about a tragic song sung under blazing mid-day sun. On the other hand, there are probably zero snakes on the Ed Sullivan Theater, so never mind; see everyone back inside as soon as it’s safe.

Related