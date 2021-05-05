Earlier this week, Conan O’Brien revealed that the sun was setting on his TBS show. O’Brien is moving to HBO Max, where he will continue to bring chuckles the world over. Okay, maybe not the entire world over. Apparently k-pop luminaries BTS played a game on a Korean late night show earlier this week. Bandmates were shown different celebs, and had to name them if they recognized them. J-Hope got a pic of Conan, and what did he think this giant ginger was called? Curtain. Jimin and Jin knew right away who O’Brien was, but J-Hope was totally lost. Sorry to this man, sorry to Curtain. Maybe if your show is on 5 more platforms, BTS will finally know who you are.

