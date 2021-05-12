Carmen Christopher Parties in the Streets in His New Comedy Special

Carmen Christopher is going to give you a tight stand-up special, whether you’re expecting it or not. Christopher filmed his new special, Street Special, in November 2020 in New York, when fans and comedians had gone for months without indoor comedy but people were still able to congregate safely outside. In the trailer for the half-hour special, one of the first original comedy specials on Peacock, Christopher takes advantage of the city’s outdoor-dining setups (hi, Veselka!), parks, and street corners. “I think people still want to laugh. I’m going to take my best material and do it on the streets of New York City, unsolicited.” At one point, a classic NYC grumpy man throws a glass of water at him. Comedy shows, oh how we’ve missed you. It debuts May 20 on Peacock.

