In his new music video for “I Did It,” DJ Khaled moves most of the product placement right to the front, shouting out Bud Light Platinum Seltzer and the app Chime, ostensibly to get the business out of the way and get into the pleasure. Pleasure like watching Megan Thee Stallion parachute in and saddle up on a genuine stallion, Lil Baby take a speed boat for a spin and light his guitar aflame, and DaBaby lose his dominos in the pool. An unseen Post Malone also joins them on the track, all over a sample of “Layla.”

The music video, the latest in DJ Khaled’s fast, furious, and sponsor-heavy release schedule following the arrival of his twelfth studio album, Khaled Khaled, on April 30, follows the arrival of the visuals for “Body In Motion” featuring Bryson Tiller, Lil Baby, and Roddy Rich; “Let It Go” featuring Justin Bieber and 21 Savage; “We Going Crazy” featuring H.E.R. and Migos, and “Sorry Not Sorry” featuring Nas, Jay-Z, James Fauntleroy & Harmonies by The Hive, just to name a few. The whole thing just really makes us want Doritos. Oh no, it’s working!