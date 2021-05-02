DJ Khaled Asks ‘Where You Come From’ In New Music Video

On Friday, DJ Khaled dropped his collaboration-packed Khaled Khaled along with the album’s first visuals, a vivid-blue Vegas trip for the track “Sorry Not Sorry” featuring Jay-Z, Nas, James Fauntleroy and, best of all, Queen Bey, even if she was going by a different name entirely. In a new music video released this weekend, the rapper released a verdant-green homage to the place “Where You Come From,” the “you” being the song’s featured artists Buju Banton, Capleton, and Bounty Killer, and the “where” being Jamaica.

“Let’s be CLEAR!,” DJ Khaled tweeted yesterday. “All these artists have NEVER collaborated on one record before. This is HISTORY. JAMAICA I LOVE YOU.” At the rate he’s releasing videos, and the number of artists who joined him on the album, we’re looking at a whole year of DJ Khaled ahead of us. Seriously, he says he’s filmed nine music videos so far and is preparing the treatment for five more. Of course he is! DJ Khaled isn’t about to waste any collab, not when he has a song with Cardi B, a song with H.E.R. and Migos, a song with Justin Bieber and 21 Savage, a song with Drake, ANOTHER song with Drake…