Doja Cat Confirms the Existence of Aliens in Her iHeartRadio Awards Performance

Beam her up, scotty. Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

Now that the Pentagon has essentially confirmed reports of UFOs, it should be a little easier to get our eyes on some aliens. Luckily (?) for us, Doja Cat brought them all with her to her iHeartRadio Awards performance on Thursday, where they served as her backup dancers to a corn-field medley of her songs, including her 2020 mega-hit “Say So,” the TikTok viral “Streets,” and her recent single with SZA, “Kiss Me More,” before levitating up to their ship. See, look at all the fun we could be having if the xenomorphs and greys just learned to dance in heels, instead of abducting everyone all the time?

Doja’s performance came late in Thursday’s show, after Ariana Grande and The Weeknd kicked off the evening, Silk Sonic serenaded the swooning crowd, Usher tossed out a ton of Usher Bucks, and Demi Lovato, H.E.R., and Brandi Carlile paid tribute to Elton John, who accepted this year’s iHeartRadio Icon Award and was amongst the night’s many award recipients, including Due Lipa, The Weeknd, Taylor Swift, Machine Gun Kelly, twenty one pilots, and Best New Pop Artist, Doja Cat herself. Honestly, if anyone is going to make first contact, we feel pretty good about it being her.