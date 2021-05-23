Here’s a Teeny Tiny Teaser for Edgar Wright’s Last Night in Soho

Anya Taylor-Joy, who famously played Thomasin in The Witch, co-stars with Thomasin McKenzie, whose name is famously Thomasin, in this 15-second trailer-for-a-trailer for Edgar Wright’s upcoming film, Last Night in Soho. The teeny teaser dropped today, and features Taylor-Joy alternately bathed in neon and blood, and McKenzie waking with a start from some sort of bad dream. The film is described as a “psychological thriller about a young girl, passionate in fashion design, who is mysteriously able to enter the 1960s where she encounters her idol, a dazzling wannabe singer. But 1960s London is not what it appears, and time seems to fall apart with shady consequences…” So basically Austin Powers but spooky? Or Cruella but groovy, baby? We’ll all find out more when the full trailer drops on Tuesday.

