Elon Musk and Grimes Did Wario/Princess Peach Roleplay on National Television

We’re not going to pretend like the courtroom sketch from last night’s Saturday Night Live, in which Luigi puts Wario on trial for killing Mario with a Koopa shell, wasn’t the sort of warmed-over geek humor we’ve seen before on the likes of CollegeHumor or Cracked circa 2008. From the jury of Toads to the PowerUp sound effect on Luigi’s pixellated boner, these retro references are nothing new, and don’t stand on their own as jokes. But what matters here is that it’s screengrabbable, and that host Elon Musk dressed up as the misunderstood villain Wario, and did the “waaahh” voice and everything. But Italian Elon Musk did it better. Musk had nothing on his girlfriend Grimes, who showed up to give a Chloe Fineman-esque Princess Peach performance and remind us of how much better things were in the Art Angels era. The studio audience was laughing, but watching at home, a profound silence entered the chat.

