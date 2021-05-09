Elon Musk’s SNL Monologue Commits Dan Aykroyd Erasure

Elon Musk made his Saturday Night Live debut last night, opening the show with what could generously be described as a comedic monologue. Musk, the second richest person on Earth and the self-proclaimed “first person with Asperger’s to host SNL,” addressed the controversy around his hosting gig up top, explaining, “I know I sometimes say or post strange things, but that’s just how my brain works. To anyone I’ve offended, I just want to say, I reinvented electric cars and I’m sending people to Mars in a rocket ship. Did you think I was also going to be a chill, normal dude?” Doesn’t explain his consistent peddling of COVID-19 misinformation, but okay (the Asperger’s claim, by the way, is a heinous act of Dan Aykroyd erasure). Other topics broached by Musk included his appearance on Joe Rogan’s podcast, O.J. Simpson, and his car of choice (“Prius”). He wrapped up the monologue by bringing out his mom, Maye, who looked (understandably) terrified to be there, and, of course, plugging Dogecoin.

