Let’s see: persistence, great taste in vinyl bucket hats, and the ways and means to purchase and transport one hundred oysters? As Aidy Bryant and Kate McKinnon realize during this weekend’s Saturday Night Live bar sketch, they’ve done worse and for a lot less…. wait, a lot fewer oysters before the coronavirus pandemic. Suddenly, Keegan-Michael Key and Bowen Yang’s extremely strange bachelors don’t look like such bad options. “They’re either here for Comic-Con, or the porn producers reunion,” their waiter guesses.

Of course, the fact Bowen and Keegan-Michael shop at L.L. Beav, refer to the Wikipedia article for “sex,” and carry tiny swords in case a mini-duel breaks out isn’t exactly long-term relationship material, but after 2020, you’re not worried about IRL material right now. “We’re not going home with either of them! Are…are we?,” Kate says. “I mean, it’s been a year since I hooked up with somebody, should I just do it?” Reasons Aidy, “Honestly, maybe? The last FaceTime date I went on turned out to be a pocket dial.” Hey, at least you know you’ll be able to beat them at Charades.