Joshua Bassett Flaunts His Driver’s License in ‘Feel Something’ Music Video

In the music video for High School Musical: The Musical: The Series star Joshua Bassett’s new single, “Feel Something,” he sings about the joys about driving around with your friends and getting up to a whole lot of nothing on the streets of Los Angeles, and the video shows exactly that. Bassett and three photogenic friends stargaze, eat cake, stumble around on the grass, snuggle, climb a fire escape, and mess around in a car wash, which all seems like good, wholesome, startlingly attractive fun. But knowing the drama with his ex-girlfriend Olivia Rodrigo, one can only wonder: Is all this happy-fun driving around in a car a response to Rodrigo’s “drivers license,” which publicized the messy emotions of their breakup? Add to that the knowledge that Bassett co-directed the video with Sabrina Carpenter’s sister, Sarah, and the plot only thickens. We definitely “Feel Something” about all this, we’re just not sure what.

Related