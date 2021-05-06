Watch Joyelle Nicole Johnson Make her Tonight Show Debut

Ever since The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon got its live studio audience back, they’ve been bringing on stand-up comedians again. Live comedy has been a rare thing in pandemic times, so it’s very nice to see it return to late night TV. Joyelle Nicole Johnson, who made Vulture’s “Comedians You Should and Will Know” list in 2020 made her Tonight Show debut on Wednesday, May 5th. She talked about moving in with her boyfriend duing quarantine, house training 23-year-old men, and why it sucks when your couples counselor has a baby.

