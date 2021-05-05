Lil Baby and Lil Durk Join DJ Khaled in Fiery ‘Every Chance I Get’ Music Video

Just a day after dropping the heartfelt music video for “Thankful,” DJ Khaled took an entirely different tack for the “Every Chance I Get” video featuring Lil Baby and Lil Durk. Full of fire, very expensive cars, and video vixens, the music video opens with Lil Baby’s two verses. “Seen a robber rob a deacon/I seen a preacher get caught for cheatin/I’ll break the bank for one of my people/I said, ‘I’m the one,’ they didn’t believe me,” Lil Baby raps before delivering the hook. Lil Durk joins in on the last verse, rapping, “I be around with three million dollars in jewelry, I’m standin on all the blocks/This the anthem.” “Every Chance I Get” is just the latest music video from Khaled Khaled, DJ Khaled’s twelfth studio album, which dropped last Friday along with the video for “Sorry Not Sorry.”

Related