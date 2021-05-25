Lil Nas X Exposes the Details of his SNL Wardrobe Malfunction

Lil Nas X stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and gave America the play-by-play on his Saturday Night Live pants rip. As Nas tells it, he was going down the stripper pole, minding his own business, “and boom! I felt air.” The “Montero” rapper played it off so well that some people thought the rip was staged, but Fallon played the SNL rehearsal footage that showed how the dance was supposed to go. Lil Nas X was supposed to finish the pole portion of his routine with a double knee around the pole. And, as Tonight Show co-host Dave Grohl helpfully pointed out, that would not have been the most flattering position for a pants rip.

Lil Nas X also went into the details of having to get all new dancers for his SNL performance after one of the dancers he’d been rehearsing with got COVID. Not only did he have to get all new dancers, his choreographer was quarantined. “They’re still in their hotel right now,” he said. The dancers who performed with Nas on SNL had ~24 hours to learn the routine, which included a part where all the dancers pawed at the rapper at the end of the performance. Needless to say, that caused some more tearing.