Lil Nas X Served Sex and Comedy When He Ripped His Pants on SNL

Pop quiz: What does Lil Nas X on Saturday Night Live have in common with SpongeBob at the beach? Both of them accidentally ripped their pants during a public display of hunkiness. Last night was the season finale of SNL, and Lil Nas X gave a frankly stunning performance of his song “Montero (Call Me by Your Name).” There was plenty of sexy hell imagery, back-up dancers doing the most, and lots of pleather pants with little butt cutouts. Things were going off without a hitch until Lil Nas X made his way to the stripper pole upstage. After grinding on it for a second, you can see the look of shock on his face as he covers his package at the 2:24 mark. But like the king and legend we already knew him to be, he keeps one hand on it, letting nothing slip, and continues with the routine. That’s called improv. That’s called comedy. That’s called performance. That’s called confidence. Leave it to Lil Nas X to serve the funniest moment on a literal comedy show, and manage to keep it sexy and professional and keep singing. His reaction TikTok says it all:

