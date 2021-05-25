Jimmy Fallon Takes a Chance on Up-and-Coming Comedian Dave Grohl

Just for Laughs auditions are taking place in comedy hotspots all over America as we speak. It takes a lot to get noticed as an emerging comedic voice in today’s fragmented culture, and Dave Grohl is hoping co-hosting The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon might push him to the top. CBS is apparently eyeing John Mayer for a late night show. So if Grohl wants to pivot into hosting an aftershow for like, Mayans, he very well could.

Grohl helped with the monologue, and obviously played some music as well. Remember when people were looping songs so that one word got repeated over and over? Like “All Stars but every word is someBODY” or Foo Fighter’s “The Best” but it’s just Dave Grohl singing “the best” for 10 hours straight? The Tonight Show remembers. Grohl and Fallon took turns singing the “bests” so that they could breathe. And nothing says “New York is back, baby!” like two men scream-singing into the same microphone.