SpaceX Is Such a Wreck That Only Pete Davidson’s Chad Can Save It on SNL

Pete Davidson’s comically chill character Chad has been through it all: He’s been the chosen savior of another realm, he’s reinvented drag, and he died and met Adam Sandler at one point. On last night’s Saturday Night Live, he sacrificed himself to save the SpaceX Mars colony in “the near future.” In the sketch, host Elon Musk asks for a hero to restore the colony’s backup oxygen, and Chad steps up to the challenge with a signature “okay,” but not before fellow astronaut Miley Cyrus reveals she’s pregnant with his child. “No thanks,” Chad says as he hits the airlock. SNL has been heightening the stakes on Chad since 2016, putting him in increasingly cinematic situations. Mars was just the latest frontier.

Related