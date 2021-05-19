Watch Seth Meyers Renarrate Planet Earth II’s Best Scene

Wednesday’s “Closer Look” on Late Night With Seth Meyers examined the GOP attempt to rewrite the Capitol Riots as a peaceful, normal Wednesday. Meyers main argument against that reading of events was that normal Wednesdays don’t have field correspondents from the BBC recapping them. In fairness, Meyers also pointed out that things always seem more dramatic when narrated with a British voice, a point he illustrated by redoing the narration to the best scene in Planet Earth II. The baby-iguana-vs.-snakes chase scene is an icon, it is a legend. It is the moment. Meyers narrates the clip from the POV of the baby iguana trying its darndest not to get eaten by so, so many snakes. “Ima just go to the rocks. The rocks will a safe place for me,” Meyers-as-Iguana says, only to realize, “Oh no, they live there.” It is less dramatic than the OG Attenborough. There’s also clearly a British comedy stan on staff at Late Night, because the segment calls out panel shows Mock the Week and Taskmaster. Have you seen Taskmaster? It’s so good, you guys.

