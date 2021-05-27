We need some air. Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

You’ve already slipped on your robe (for the last fourteen months) and left the door open (just for some droplet-limiting cross-ventilation in your home office), but the coronavirus pandemic is hopefully nearing a close, and Silk Sonic wants to be the first to get much, much closer than six feet. The proximity felt thrilling to watch as the pair performed their hit single “Leave the Door Open” off their upcoming debut album, An Evening With Silk Sonic, for a live, screaming, indoor audience Thursday night at this year’s iHeart Radio Awards at Los Angeles’s Dolby Theater.

Not only was the audience live, but a very close front row of ladies got an even up closer and more-personal serenade from Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak. After this, you’re going to want to leave the door open, not to mention the windows, the garage, and the chimney, just to make them know you’re available.

Silk Sonic joined a night of performances, including Ariana and The Weeknd, who kicked off the ceremony, and Dan + Shay, not to mention a host of accolades, including Elton John receiving the Icon Award, following a medley of his hits from Alicia Keys, Brandy Carlile, Demi Lovato, and H.E.R.

BRING BACK R&B!

Silk Sonic take the stage at #iHeartAwards2021 to perform "Leave Your Door Open" #BrunoMars #AndersonPaak pic.twitter.com/SXMlN74NBZ — Opinionated Me (@opinion8dmecom) May 28, 2021