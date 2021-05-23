The SNL Cast Looks Back On the Past Year in This Week’s Cold Open

What a season ❤️ pic.twitter.com/WxENKTu4k2 — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) May 23, 2021

Last night’s Saturday Night Live cold open refrained from politics, current events, and Kate McKinnon’s Fauci impression, opting instead for a heartfelt reflection on season 46. The cast looked back on what turned out to be a strange and historic year of television, starting with Aidy Bryant, Cecily Strong, McKinnon, and Kenan Thompson. “This year was crazy,” opened Bryant. “So crazy it made a lot of us crazy,” added Strong, who, along with McKinnon and Bryant, appeared to be choked up — adding fuel to the rumors that the three may be leaving the show.

Of the switch from SNL At Home to in-person studio tapings, Bowen Yang explained, “We went from doing very weird shows at home to terrifying shows in person,” with Ego Nwodim adding, “Everyone else was fleeing New York, but Lorne was like, ‘We should go back… for comedy.’” Other digressions included Morgan Wallen, that Mike Pence fly sketch, and a notable distracted audience member. Chris Rock also made a short cameo, remembering his episode at the start of the season “which feels like six years ago,” and McKinnon closed things out by tearfully remarking, “This was the year we realized we’re more than just a cast, we’re a family.”