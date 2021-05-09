SNL Understands Your Post-Quarantine Social Anxiety

Last night’s Saturday Night Live tackled the most pressing issue of our impending summer: awkward post-quarantine conversation with people you sort of know at parties. The sketch, titled “Every Conversation With People You Haven’t Seen Since Quarantine Started,” highlighted the conversational pitfalls we all might encounter in the coming months, including but not limited to: not knowing who the hell you’re talking to, maybe accidentally flirting with your cousin, and just repeating, “It’s such a crazy time right now” a bunch. “Recently I have been going to dinner again,” Kate McKinnon’s partygoer says, before thought-spiraling: “Did I just say I’ve been going to dinner again? Should I give him more details or should I die?” Even host Elon Musk didn’t fare too badly in the sketch, delivering the line “We’re getting divorced and I’m losing my job” with a chilling nonchalance.

