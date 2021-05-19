Watch St. Vincent, Carrie Brownstein Unravel in Nowhere Inn Teaser

There’s no shortage of meta-narrative layers to peel back in the new trailer for The Nowhere Inn, the film written by and starring Annie Clark (St. Vincent) and Carrie Brownstein that premiered at last year’s Sundance Film Festival. Clark, playing a heightened version of herself, enlists Brownstein (her real-life collaborator and ex-girlfriend) to film a concert tour documentary. “Concert footage, interviews, I wanted people to know who I really am. One of the reasons I wanted to make a documentary in the first place is I would finally be in control of the narrative,” Clark explains at the top of the teaser. But things quickly go haywire, which the teaser underscores with horror musical stings and unsettling shots of Clark and Brownstein on some sort of haunted ranch, which we can only assume is the Nowhere Inn. The film is directed by Bill Benz (Portlandia, Kroll Show) and will premiere in theaters on September 17.

