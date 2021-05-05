The Rugrats are Back and More CGI Than Ever in New Trailer

And so it has come to pass that Rugrats, the Nickelodeon mainstay, got the reboot treatment. A CGI Rugrats revival has been in the works since 2018, and is finally debuting on Paramount+ on May 27, 2021. This iteration of Rugrats takes the cast down to its pre-movies size. Only Tommy, Chuckie, Phil, Lil, Susie, and Angelica are getting the CGI treatment — but oddly smooth renderings of Kimi and Dil are probably only a season or two away. The original cast (minus Christine Cavanaugh, who died in 2014) are back and imagining themselves into parodies of movies their characters are far too young to have seen, just like the old days. ﻿

Rugrats was the first Nicktoon to go longer than 65 episodes, and solidified the network’s brand in the hearts and minds of 90’s kids. It also broke ground as a children’s show about explicitly Jewish kids, introducing a whole generation to the story of Passover. Rugrats also spawned at least two bangers: the “Rugrat Rap” and “Take Me There” by Blackstreet and Mya. This trailer seems to suggest that the Paramount+ revival will be less hip-hop, and more dubstep. Reject modernity, Nickelodeon. Embrace Mya.