Watch The Daily Show’s Vaccine Swag Round-Up

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah sent Michael Kosta into the streets of New York to get all the free shit available to those with a full vaccination card. In the city of New York, if you have proof of full vaccination against COVID you can get free Shake Shack fries, a jello shot’s worth of Junior’s cheesecake, and a Krispy Kreme donut. But Kosta found that most people wanted to get vaccinated to, um, take care of their fellow man? Maybe they don’t feel like schlepping the weirdly-sized vax card with them around Times Square. According to CNN, you can get your card laminated for free at Staples or Office Depot, if you’re looking to make it even more unwieldy. Kosta also briefly touched base with the Naked Cowboy, who was recently arrested for panhandling (and allegedly saying the n-word) in Daytona Beach. Also remember when he endorsed Mitt Romney, then later sang a song against Romney for Kellyanne Conway? That guy is weird.

