Usher Takes Us Back to 2005 With Medley Performance at iHeartRadio Music Awards

No doubt expensed with some very 2021 Ush Bucks. Photo: Getty Images for iHeartMedia

Usher transformed the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles into a 3,000 seat time machine during Thursday night’s iHeartRadio Music Awards, performing a medley of his biggest hits from the early to late aughts. Dressed in a polarizing icy ensemble, Usher took a break from his hosting duties to deliver a semi-live performance of his greatest hits, including “Love In This Club,” “U Don’t Have To Call,” and “DJ’s Got Us Falling In Love Again.” The performance started off live onstage, then transitioned to an elaborate pre-taped segment in the desert, before switching back to the Dolby stage with “Yeah,” where Usher (newly clad in jeans) was joined by Lil Jon. Usher finished the medley with “Get Low,” wrapping up a performance that involved twenty years of hits, two locations, one outfit-change, and many, many Ush Bucks.