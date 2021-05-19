Jenna Ortega Snaps Up the Titular Role in Netflix’s Wednesday Addams Series

Photo: Michael Tran/FilmMagic

Snap, snap. Jenna Ortega will star as Wednesday Addams in a new Netflix show centered on the Addams Family’s goth daughter. The eight-episode series, simply titled Wednesday, will follow Addams as she attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, stop a killing spree, and solve the supernatural mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago. Oh, and she’s also a student at Nevermore Academy, so she’s gotta deal with all the tangled politics of school relationships, too. The live-action show will also serve as the directorial TV debut for Tim Burton, who is also set to executive produce. Ortega (who you may remember as Young Jane Villanueva on Jane the Virgin) posted a picture of herself with a script on Instagram. “New chapter,” she wrote in the caption. “Hope I can do Wednesday Addams justice.” No word yet on when the show will drop, but we’re guessing that, like this casting announcement, it’ll be on a Wednesday.