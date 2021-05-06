‘Wildcard’ Elon Musk Promises to Be ‘Good-ish’ in His Saturday Night Live Promo

“Let’s find out just how live Saturday Night Live really is,” Elon Musk tweeted last month, following the announcement that he’ll be hosting this weekend’s Saturday Night Live on May 8. Whether that idea fills you with glee, or a deep, blank dread, the SpaceX founder and musical guest Miley Cyrus used their new SNL promo, released Thursday, to promise some unscripted chaos during Saturday’s episode. “I’m a wildcard, so there’s no telling what I might do,” teases Musk. Agreed Cyrus, “Same here. Rules? No thanks.” Interjects Cecily Strong, “But it’s also the Mother’s Day show, so your moms are going to be here.” Sighs Miley, “Forget what I said.” Agrees Elon, “Fine. We’ll be good…ish.”

Earlier this week, the show tweeted a photo of Musk deep in a pile of scripts on set at Studio 8H, presumably tweaking the sketches he brainstormed on Twitter over the weekend: Baby Shark Tank, Irony Man, and, of course, Woke James Bond. In their second promo, Elon boasts about the successful takeoff and landing of SpaceX’s Starship SN15 yesterday. “I just did a successful rocket launch this week,” he enthuses. Jokes Cecily, “Wow, well, I did my laundry.” “Congrats!,” he replies. Admits Strong, “Actually, no. I didn’t.” Well, no matter whether Saturday’s SNL episode is rocket launch-level amazing or not, at least you’ll be able to give your mom what she really wants this Mother’s Day: time with you….explaining who Elon Musk is, and why, exactly, it’s pronounced ‘Dogecoin.’