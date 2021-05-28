Willow’s ‘Transparent Soul’ Music Video Welcomes Her Warped Tour Era

Like mother, like daughter. 2021 is ushering in a booming market for the pop-punk revival, with Willow Smith now joining the eyelinered and cigaretted ranks of Machine Gun Kelly, MOD SUN, and, yes, even Olivia Rodrigo for nostalgic Warped Tour glory. Smith’s new music video for “Transparent Soul” features backing drums from punk elder (and Kardashian boyfriend) Travis Barker, while the lyrics bitch about the vain girls and even vainer boys she’s encountered at the ripe age of 20. (“I can see right through, just so you know” is a good burn.) Smith previously said that the song came at an introspective time in her life, and she likened her confidence in mixing genres to “the colors of the rainbow available to me.”

