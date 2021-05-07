Yo-Yo Ma Tells Desus and Mero That Cello Is His Weed

Yo-Yo Ma might be known for his cello skills, but he’s also got some major comedy chops. The musician appeared as the guest on the latest episode of Desus and Mero’s Showtime show, taking the Bodega Boys to La Flamme Barber Shop in Cambridge, Massachusetts. There, Ma declared that he’d want to be the godfather if Mero had a baby with a cello, described his dream cello as like an NFT but real, and joked that he acts like a mature 66-year-old despite only being 65 (wait till 69, Mero added with a wink). The legendary cellist said he wanted to be exposed to music he didn’t know, and asked the late-night duo to recommend some songs to play by ear. Ma started with a rendition of the late DMX’s “Ruff Ryders’ Anthem” as Desus and Mero chanted, “That’s how Yo-Yo Ma rolls,” and then covered “Toxic” by Britney Spears and “Thong Song” by Sisqó. He rounded out his mini concert with a performance of “Song of the Birds,” a classical piece by Pablo Casals (a cellist who was the namesake of Desus’s middle school). “This is my weed,” Ma said after he finished playing. “So you want to hit the … hit the cello?” Mero asked. “Exactly,” Ma replied. Watch Desus and Mero get high on Ma’s music in the full video above (and stick around for the final shot of Ma crawling off camera in embarrassment when his phone starts ringing).

