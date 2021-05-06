Family Vloggers Euthanize Their Dog, Prompting Collective ‘Why?’

Nikki and Dan Phillippi. Photo: NikkiPhillippi/YouTube

There’s only one thing that could get the internet this riled up: dogs. YouTubers Nikki and Dan Phillippi revealed they had euthanized their nine-year-old bull terrier, Bowser, in a YouTube video on Monday, after an incident in which he bit their 1-year-old son, Logan. The dog reacted to Logan taking food from him, the couple said, but the injury “wasn’t bad” and their son has a “little mark.” “In the moment, I’m thinking I grew up with the movie Old Yeller and I wanted to pick Bowser up by the back of the neck and take him to the backyard and put him down right there,” Dan Phillippi says in the video, adding that Bowser had injured other dogs in the past. They claim the Humane Society told them rehoming would be impossible, so they used a euthanasia service to him put him down at home. In addition to the YouTube video, Nikki Phillippi posted an Instagram slideshow of a photo shoot with Bowser before his death, which included photos of the dog with their child. Her Instagram account has since gone private.

THIS IS AWFUL: Influencer Nikki Phillippi outrages fans by putting down her dog Bowser because he bit her son. Many saying she could’ve rehomed pet instead of ending his life. One person said “Some dogs can’t live with kids but that doesn’t mean they shouldn’t be allowed to live” pic.twitter.com/mQcFMhgViZ — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) May 5, 2021

The post and video have received mounting backlash over the past week. For many, the controversy is a flashback to last year, when YouTubers Myka and James Stauffer were denounced for “rehoming” their adopted son. Several influencers, including Jaclyn Hill, Jeffree Star, and Tana Mongeau, have commented on the situation. YouTuber LaurDIY, who also owns a bull terrier, posted an entire reaction video, in which she says, “They failed to set boundaries for their child and their dog, who has obvious past, unaddressed trauma that was their responsibility to correct and rehab.” The outrage continues below.

For 3 days, this story of @NikkiPhillippi unnecessarily euthanizing her bull terrier has truly shaken me to the core and makes me SICK. Please hold them accountable for this cruel decision and know that there are OTHER OPTIONS. https://t.co/oCKN62VpdB — lauren (@laurDIY) May 6, 2021

add this to spreading deadly misinformation, alt-right conspiracies, being anti-mask, anti-vaxx, anti-abortion, anti-BLM, (let’s just say it, racist) bigot. https://t.co/EKDv2c1Iyw — Meghan Rienks (@meghanrienks) May 5, 2021

You guys know I pretty much never insert myself in “drama” especially on a special day like today! (launch day) But I’m just too disgusted. Especially by the “goodbye photo shoot” like WHAT!? — Jaclyn Hill (@Jaclynhill) May 6, 2021

How sick do you have to be to take a ✨photoshoot✨ with your “dangerously aggressive” dog knowing you’re about to end his life? Your dog is so aggressive but had no issues putting the baby next to it for a cure lil pre-murder photoshoot? pic.twitter.com/2jX9FfJywZ — ᵗᵉᵃSpill (@TeaSpillYT) May 6, 2021

CALL OUT: Chris Klemens reacts to Nikki and Dan Phillippi’s video where they address why they put down their dog Bowser after he bit their son. Chris says “F*ck these ppl ... Dog murderers.” pic.twitter.com/NLtDxzODyJ — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) May 6, 2021

Imagine having a million followers and the money to train or ask ur audience to help or find help and instead u kill ur dog bc u cant admit how hard it is to have a baby and a dog or embarrassed ur dog bites — Kelsey Darragh (@kelseydarragh) May 6, 2021