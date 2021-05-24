Zack Snyder Confirms Zombie Sex in Army of the Dead

Photo: Netflix

ARMY OF THE DEAD SUBPLOT SPOILERS BELOW.

Never let it be said that Zack Snyder lacks ideas. The Army of the Dead director follows his muse wherever it goes, like the time he tried to write a sequel to 300 but it just turned into Alexander the Great yaoi. He also innovated in the zombie sphere with his latest opus for Netflix. These zombies fuck.

Speaking to Esquire, Snyder confirmed that the zombie fetus in Army of the Dead is the product of zombie sex. “I believe that some zombie love happened, some sweet zombie lovemaking,” he said. “I don’t know if it was sweet. It was probably pretty aggressive.” Snyder added that the zombie baby was proof that the alphas are evolving beyond the need for humans as meat or fodder to create more alphas. “They’re like a better us,” he said. “They’re no longer destroying their environment. They’re not fighting with each other. They’re less bad for everybody. They’re less toxic.”

In addition to the fucking zombies, Snyder added all sorts of sequel hooks into his movie. Speaking to Polygon, Snyder mentioned that there’s a robot zombie somewhere in the film, and that he’s still trying to get Netflix to sign off on his “big, giant, crazy” sequel.