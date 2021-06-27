Cardi B Is Pregnant With Her Second Child

Cardi B and the B stands for brand-new baby bump! Photo: BET

Cardi B is pregnant with her and her husband Offset’s second child, a fact she revealed during her performance at the 2021 BET Awards with Migos. Mid-way through the live debut of “Type Shit,” Cardi B emerged suddenly to perform her verse in a rhinestone covered black jumpsuit that showed off an impressive baby bump. It’s actually the second time she’s used a live performance to announce her pregnancy: she first revealed she was expecting Kulture, their first child, during her performance of “Be Careful” on SNL in 2018. So now that she’s established this is her thing, how will a third child be announced? The Oscars? The Grammys? Will the children develop some kind of a sibling rivalry based around the viewership numbers each child’s live televised performance got? Regardless, this is a brilliant way to keep us watching every live televised performance Cardi B does ever.

WHO COULD’VE SEEN THIS COMING: Cardi B performing pregnant at the BET Awards. This was the first time Cardi made the pregnancy public. pic.twitter.com/qHVaSxU2LY — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) June 28, 2021