Lil Kim Wants a Verzuz with Nicki Minaj And Of Course, Yes, That Should Happen

No, it’s not 2011, but time is meaningless now, and we didn’t survive a whole pandemic to not do whatever the hell we want. So why not defrost that beef that’s been sitting in the back of the freezer for about ten years and turn it into an epic episode of Verzuz? Tonight on the red carpet for the 2021 BET Awards, legendary rapper Lil Kim was asked if she would ever do an episode of the much loved hip-hop and R&B battle show. “Yes,” she said, and when asked who she’d like to do one with, she was extremely quick to respond: “Nicki.”

For those of you too young to recall: Lil Kim and Minaj have a beef that goes back over a decade, well before the whole thing where Cardi B threw a shoe at Nicki. Their most recent run-in occurred all the way back when Kim publicly sided with Remy Ma during 2017’s summer of beef (a.k.a. the year of the aforementioned thrown shoe.) But that was a long time ago, and the world has since ended and re-begun. It’s entirely possible both of these women are ready to bury the hatchet live on …. Triller, but someone should still probably check them for hatchets at the door.