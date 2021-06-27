H.E.R. Had to Play Every Instrument Herself on Her Birthday

Poor H.E.R. Today is the singer-songwriter’s 24th birthday, but it looks like no one wanted to start a band with her before her 2021 BET Awards performance, and so she had to do every part herself. A one-woman band, only without the whole get-up. Performing her song “We Made It,” H.E.R. descended from the rafters banging it out on a floating drumstick and singing at the same time, before touching ground and breaking out some movement in her mesmerizing tassle-y pants. But H.E.R. doesn’t limit herself to just one instrument, nor two (her voice counts), and so of course she broke out the electric guitar for a rockstar moment. She can be a whole band all on her own. Happy bH.E.R.thday.

