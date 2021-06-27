Watch Jazmine Sullivan and Ari Lennox Reclaim Sexy, and Take Notes

After a year of almost no human contact, it’s extremely helpful to have people like Jazmine Sullivan and Ari Lennox to remind us that sex exists and it is good. Sullivan’s performance live and in-person at the 2021 BET Awards opened with an appearance by Congresswoman Maxine Waters to remind the room she’s still reclaiming her time (and yours), before Sullivan took the stage to perform her single “Tragic” live for the first time. She was then joined on stage by Lennox to perform “On It” on a leopard print stage surrounded by backup dancers wearing pandemic face masks, because that’s everyone’s kink now. It was sensual, it was inspiring, it was flawless, it was the sexiest thing you’ve probably ever seen Maxine Waters in. Your move, Silk Sonic.

