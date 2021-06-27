Megan Thee Stallion Performs Before a Diamond Vagina at the 2021 BET Awards

No one performs at the BET Awards like Megan Thee Stallion, and this year was no exception. After her 2020 performance ended up being an entire dystopian feature film, the rapper opened her 2021 performance in mourning … for everyone else. Megan appeared onstage in a black veil and cropped leather jacket, both of which she removed before launching into a performance of her new single “Thot Shit” while rocking a look that throws back to Tina Snow and the sexy black number Beyoncé rocked at Beychella. And as the camera revealed the rest of the stage, it soon became apparent that Megan and her backup dancers were performing inside two diamond legs spread open on either side of one big diamond. A vagina diamond. Or, a vagiamond, if you will. The only vagina that is truly forever.

