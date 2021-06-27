A moment of pure joy hit the 2021 BET Awards on Sunday night, as Rapsody, Monie Love, and MC Lyte performed a medley of Queen Latifah’s most iconic hits and Lil’ Kim performed “U.N.I.T.Y” gloriously dressed as what a Prada bag might look like if it had bangs. Afterward, Queen Latifah herself was presented with a Lifetime Achievement BET Award, and she gave an emotional acceptance speech where she celebrated women, and also, her dad who was on stage alongside her. ““I’ve always celebrated women, because I was raised by a strong Black woman, and raised by a father who loves women,” she said. “We can’t live without each other. I wanted to celebrate us because I know together we stand stronger than when we tear each other apart.” She ended her speech with a quick “Happy Pride!” And then we all cried again.

Related