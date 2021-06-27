Here Are Your 2021 BET Awards Winners

Planet Earth’s healing continues as the BET Awards returned to a live format on Sunday June 27, with future Miss Hannigan Taraji P. Henson on hosting duty for the night. After last year’s virtual ceremony offered us some extremely cinematic performances (who could forget Mad Megan Fury Road?) This year’s festivities are celebrating the “Year of the Black Woman,” which included honoring Queen Latifah with a Lifetime Achievement Award. And it all happened live from the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles, a real, singular place full of real, living and breathing people for the first time in over a year. A special tribute to DMX also featured performances by Busta Rhymes, Method Man, Swizz Beatz, and Griselda. Frenemies Megan Thee Stallion and DaBaby led the night’s nominations with seven each, followed by newly pregnant Cardi B and Drake with five noms each, and Anderson .Paak, Bruno Mars, Chloe X Halle, and Chris Brown each with four noms. Read the full list of winners below.
Winners
Lifetime Achievement BET Award
Queen Latifah
Shine a Light Award
Darnella Frazier
Nominees
Album of the Year
The Weeknd - After Hours
DaBaby - Blame It on Baby
Megan Thee Stallion - Good News
Jazmine Sullivan - Heaux Tales
Nas - King’s Disease
Chloe X Halle - Ungodly Hour
Best Female R&B / Pop Artist
Beyoncé
H.E.R.
Jazmine Sullivan
Jhené Aiko
Summer Walker
SZA
Best Male R&B / Pop Artist
6lack
Anderson .Paak
Chris Brown
Giveon
Tank
The Weeknd
Best Female Hip-hop Artist
Cardi B
Coi Leray
Doja Cat
Megan Thee Stallion
Latto
Saweetie
Best Male Hip-hop Artist
DaBaby
Drake
J. Cole
Jack Harlow
Lil Baby
Pop Smoke
Best New Artist
Coi Leray
Flo Milli
Giveon
Jack Harlow
Latto
Pooh Shiesty
Best Collaboration
Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion – “WAP”
DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch – “Rockstar”
DJ Khaled featuring Drake – “Popstar”
Jack Harlow featuring DaBaby, Tory Lanez & Lil Wayne – “Whats Poppin (Remix)”
Megan Thee Stallion featuring DaBaby – “Cry Baby”
Pop Smoke featuring Lil Baby & DaBaby – “For the Night”
Best Group
21 Savage & Metro Boomin
Chloe X Halle
Chris Brown & Young Thug
City Girls
Migos
Silk Sonic
Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award
Bebe Winans - “In Jesus Name”
CeCe Winans - “Never Lost”
H.E.R. - “Hold Us Together”
Kirk Franklin - “Strong God”
Marvin Sapp - “Thank You for It All”
Tamela Mann – “Touch From You”
BET HER Award
Alicia Keys featuring Khalid – “So Done”
Brandy featuring Chance the Rapper – “Baby Mama”
Bri Steves – “Anti Queen”
Chloe X Halle – “Baby Girl”
Ciara featuring Ester Dean – “Rooted”
SZA – “Good Days”
Viewer’s Choice Award
Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion – “WAP”
Chris Brown & Young Thug – “Go Crazy”
DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch – “Rockstar”
DJ Khaled featuring Drake – “Popstar”
Drake featuring Lil Durk – “Laugh Now Cry Later”
Lil Baby – “The Bigger Picture”
Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyoncé – “Savage (Remix)”
Silk Sonic – “Leave the Door Open”
Video of the Year
Cardi B – “Up”
Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion – “WAP”
Chloe X Halle – “Do It”
Chris Brown & Young Thug – “Go Crazy”
Drake featuring Lil Durk – “Laugh Now Cry Later”
Silk Sonic – “Leave the Door Open”
Video Director of the Year
Benny Boom
Bruno Mars & Florent Déchard
Cole Bennett
Colin Tilley
Dave Meyers
Hype Williams
Best International Act
Aya Nakamura (France)
Burna Boy (Nigeria)
Diamond Platnumz (Tanzania)
Emicida (Brazil)
Headie One (Uk)
Wizkid (Nigeria)
Young T & Bugsey (Uk)
Youssoupha (France)
Viewer’s Choice: Best New International Act
Arlo Parks — United Kingdom
Bramsito — France
Bree Runway — United Kingdom
Elaine — South Africa
MC Dricka — Brazil
Ronisia — France
Tems — Nigeria
Best Movie
Coming 2 America
Judas and the Black Messiah
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
One Night in Miami
Soul
The United States Vs. Billie Holiday
Best Actress
Andra Day
Angela Bassett
Issa Rae
Jurnee Smollett
Viola Davis
Zendaya
Best Actor
Aldis Hodge
Chadwick Boseman
Damson Idris
Daniel Kaluuya
Eddie Murphy
Lakeith Stanfield
Youngstars Award
Alex R. Hibbert
Ethan Hutchison
Lonnie Chavis
Marsai Martin
Michael Epps
Storm Reid
Sportswoman of the Year Award
A’ja Wilson
Candace Parker
Claressa Shields
Naomi Osaka
Serena Williams
Skylar Diggins-Smith
Sportsman of the Year Award
Kyrie Irving
Lebron James
Patrick Mahomes
Russell Westbrook
Russell Wilson
Stephen Curry