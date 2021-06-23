Alas, Poor Ravers! Tomorrowland 2021 Is Cancelled

Photo: William Van Hecke/Corbis via Getty Images

Apparently nature has yet to fully heal. Tomorrowland, the Belgian EDM extravaganza, will not be happening in 2021. (Non EDM-heads may remember Tomorrowland as the festival where Paris Hilton DJ’s in This Is Paris) Billboard is reporting that officials in the towns of Boom and Rumst, Belgium, refused to sign off on permits for the fest, “citing concern about rising cases of the Delta variant of COVID-19 and the complexity of logistics to ensure health and safety checks for the crowd of 400,000.” Fair enough!

The company that puts on the festival noted in a statement that despite getting federal approval, the festival chose to forego legal battles with the municipalities that would have hosted the event. “In spite of the detailed plans we have presented, the studies conducted by us and the massive support and recommendations we have received, we have no other option but to postpone the 16th edition of Tomorrowland until next year,” they said in a statement. Despite rising concerns about the Delta variant, EDM festivals like Las Vegas’ Electric Daisy Carnival and Ultra Music Festival Miami are set to happen in 2021, albeit later than usual in the year. Burning Man, on the other hand, won’t bring its body paint and art cars out of storage until 2022.