A-Rod, the Poor Thing, Rents a Hamptons Mansion a Mile from J.Lo

This is the first and only time we will ever express sympathy for someone renting a multimillion-dollar house in the Hamptons. Today, “Page Six” reported that Alex Rodriguez has rented a mansion in Bridgehampton for the summer, a mere mile from his ex Jennifer Lopez’s own mansion in Water Mill. Now A-Rod is a three-minute drive away from her place, where the two spent last summer with their kids before they broke up in April.

To make the story sadder, A-Rod was spotted dining in Sag Harbor on Friday with … the employees of his company, A-Rod Corp, and his nephew. Making your employees hang out with you on a Friday because you don’t want to spend the night alone in the seven-bedroom mansion you bought near your ex’s place? Bummer vibes.