Photo: Getty Images

On June 30, Smallville actress and person of interest in The Vow Allison Mack will be sentenced in federal court for one count each of racketeering and conspiracy. The former high-ranking NXIVM member pleaded guilty to these charges in 2019, due to her involvement recruiting women into the “sex cult” within the organization founded by Keith Raniere, who is currently serving a 120-year sentence in federal prison. On Saturday, Variety obtained and published Mack’s full statement to the federal judge ahead of the sentencing, which begins with an address to “those who have been harmed by my actions,” and a litany of apologies.

“I threw myself into the teachings of Keith Raniere with everything I had. I believed, whole-heartedly, that his mentorship was leading me to a better, more enlightened version of myself. I devoted my loyalty, my resources, and, ultimately, my life to him. This was the biggest mistake and greatest regret of my life,” Mack’s letter reads. “I am sorry to those of you that I brought into Nxivm. I am sorry I ever exposed you to the nefarious and emotionally abusive schemes of a twisted man. I am sorry that I encouraged you to use your resources to participate in something that was ultimately so ugly.” Further on in the letter, Mack says that at the time of her involvement, “I was so confused,” and that upon reflection, “I have experienced overwhelming shame as I have worked to accept and understand all that went on and all that I chose.”

Towards the end of the statement, Mack also expresses remorse towards those friends not involved in NXIVM, who tried to get her out, who “fought hard to show me the truth about Nxivm and Keith, but I didn’t listen.” Mack admits that her choices were destructive towards many people, and thanks “the court, my family, my therapist, and a few amazing friends” for bringing her this awareness of her actions.

Furthermore, The Hollywood Reporter obtained a memo from Mack’s attorneys that was attached to her statement, asking for no jail time due to her “plea allocution, her decision to cooperate completely and fully with the government,” and her public denouncement of Keith Raniere “in the strongest possible terms.” This cooperation with the government includes her assistance in providing information including an incriminating recording of Raniere, as was revealed in court papers filed this past Monday. Mack is due for sentencing in a Brooklyn federal court on June 30.