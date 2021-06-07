Photo: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Much like how we’d scoff at the concept of Jurassic Park, but would absolutely go there to see a real life dinosaur, the premise of Searchlight’s upcoming “darkly comedic psychological thriller” The Menu seems transparently dangerous, and yet… Who would go to a remote island just to try a tasting menu? And how do we get a table for two? According to Deadline, Anya Taylor-Joy and Ralph Fiennes are reportedly making reservations to star in director Mark Mylod’s upcoming dark comedy, written by Will Tracy and Seth Reiss, and produced by Adam McKay’s Hyperobject Industries.

Per the film’s description, The Menu invites you to pull up a chair to “the world of eccentric culinary culture,” following a young couple, half of which will be played by Taylor-Joy, as they “visit an exclusive restaurant on a remote island, where an acclaimed chef has prepared a lavish tasting menu.” Fiennes is reportedly “closing a deal” to portray the chef, and you can tell from the casting and the set-up alone, we’re not dealing with your regular bougie resort. What are we thinking here? Cannibalism? Right, right, and how long do you think we’ll have to wait for a seat at the bar?