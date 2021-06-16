Travis Scott Calls Kylie Jenner ‘Wifey,’ Restarts Romance Rumors

The Websters. Photo: Andy Kropa/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Just because Keeping Up With the Kardashians is ending doesn’t mean the drama has stopped. Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner’s rap-mogul baby daddy, publicly declared his love for his BM while giving a speech on Tuesday, June 15. The 30-year-old Astroworld musician accepted an honor at the 2021 Parsons Benefit Giving to the New School, and at the end of his speech, he thanked his little family, saying, “Stormi, I love you, and wifey, I love you,” per E! Jenner, 23, and Stormi Webster, 3, flew to New York for the 72nd annual benefit and started the day at the American Girl Doll store, per “Page Six.” The family posed for photos together on the red carpet and Kylie herself posted a pic of her and Scott looking cozy on Instagram. In May, the Kylie Cosmetics CEO combated rumors that she and Scott were in an open relationship by tweeting, “You guys really just make up anything,” along with a screen grab of a Daily Mail article. In another tweet she added, “I’m not discrediting anyone who is in an open relationship, but it’s just careless and disrespectful to throw this narrative out there without knowing what’s true.” Neither celeb has confirmed their reunion, but what’s more official than a feed post?