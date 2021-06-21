Ari Aster Nabs Patti LuPone, Nathan Lane, and Amy Ryan for Disappointment Blvd.

Photo: Theo Wargo/Getty Images for IFP

Ari Aster has snagged Patti LuPone, Kylie Rogers, and like half the cast of Only Murders in the Building for his next film. Disappointment Blvd. will star Joaquin Phoenix in his first post-Joker role. A24 is involved, natch. “Project details are being kept under wraps,” reports Deadline, “but the plot is described as an intimate, decades-spanning portrait of one of the most successful entrepreneurs of all time.” It won’t be the first time LuPone has encountered disappointment on a boulevard, that’s for sure. The actress famously clashed with Andrew Lloyd Weber while originating the role of Norma Desmond in the London production of Weber’s Sunset Boulevard musical.

Rogers can be seen on the Kevin Costner modern cowboy project Yellowstone. Lane and Ryan are both featured in the upcoming Hulu series, Only Murders in the Building. The show stars Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez. Lane has also recently been working as a Criterion Collection influencer and as Bruce Springsteen’s understudy on Broadway.